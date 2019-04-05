The Oakland Press Obituaries
McGuffie, Dorothy Louise, of Commerce Twp., Michigan, passed away on April 5, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving mother of Art (Jay) Johnson and Tom (Darlene) McGuffie. Proud grandma of Christine, Emily, Lauren, Morgan and Maggie. Also survived by dear brother John Nuoffer. Visitation Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake. Funeral Service Thursday 10 a.m., in state 9 a.m., at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2040 S. Commerce Rd. in Walled Lake.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 7, 2019
