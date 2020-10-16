1/1
DOROTHY M. DUSENBURY
“Dodie” of White Lake; October 15, 2020; age 75; Beloved sister of Nancy (David) Galloway, and the late Donna (Donald) Armstrong; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ms. Dusenbury was an engineer at Michigan Bell and retired after a 30 year career. She was a proud member of the Michigan Bell Pioneers. She enjoyed knitting, tatting, crocheting, playing piano and working puzzles. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Pontiac. Officiating Reverend Dr. Paul H. Thwaite. Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind or the Humane Society. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
