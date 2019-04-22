The Oakland Press Obituaries
Holmes, Dorothy M., age 85, of Pontiac. April 18, 2019. Loving wife of Leo; mother of Deborah (Rick) Wheeler, David Lloyd and the late Daniel Lloyd; step-mother of Tim (Lisa) Holmes and Brian (Chris) Holmes; dear sister of Thelma Story and Ruth (Bob) Watson; sister-in-law of Charles Albert, the late Redmond Hicks, Joe (Lisa) Hicks, Becky (Ralph) Marotz, and Mary Ann Albert. Survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was a member of Silver Lake Nazarene Church. Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 2019 4 to 6 p.m. with Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at Huntoon Funeral Home, 855 W. Huron Street, Pontiac, Michigan 48341. Burial White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, Michigan. Arrangements by Huntoon Funeral Home, Pontiac, Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 23, 2019
