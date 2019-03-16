|
BOGGEMES, Dorothy Marilynn, age 85, of Bloomfield Hills, passed away on March 13, 2019. She was born in Detroit on August 24, 1933. Dorothy graduated from Lowrey High School and went on to receive an Associates in Commerce from Henry Ford Community College. She was married to Bradley T. Boggemes on February 6, 1954. Dorothy always had a passion for her family. She is survived by her children, Neil (Sandra), Bruce (Kim), Dale and Jody Sands; her grandchildren, Adam, Stephen, Kyle, Drew, Josh, and Kayla; her great grandchildren, Jackson, Liliana, Kate, and Elliot; her siblings, Shirley Comstock, Eileen (John) Kopacko, Audrey (Tom) Shinske, Raymond (Sharon) Karbon, Mike Karbon, Dave (Betty) Karbon, and Patrick (Carole) Karbon. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bradley T. Boggemes and her sister, Marie Karbon. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10 AM-12 NOON, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12 NOON, at Family Funeral Care, 2904 Orchard Lake Rd., Keego Harbor, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org).
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 17, 2019