Dorothy V. Montgomery; of Lake Orion; age 97; passed away September 30, 2019. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Judith (Philip) Truscott, Donald Montgomery Jr. and Janice (Thomas) Tomanek; loving grandmother of Brent, Dane, Jason, Jennifer, Rayann, Nathan and Bethany; and dear great grandmother of Isabel, William, Henry, Cal, Owen, Miles, Tucker and Harrison. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was born on April 5, 1922 in Danville, Illinois to Frank and Rosa Spezia. When Dorothy was younger she was so proud to have won 3 Spelling B’s. She also loved painting, playing cards, bowling and golfing. Dorothy was also a longtime member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rochester Hills. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Interment Square Lake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Seasons Hospice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 1, 2019