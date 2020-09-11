Dorothy Spitsbergen

The fifth child of seven, Herbert and Eva Van Aken of Eaton Rapids, Michigan welcomed Dorothy on May 13, 1932. She grew up on a big farm and like her brilliant older sisters, graduated valedictorian of her class of 1950 at Eaton Rapids High School. Dorothy received a scholarship to Michigan State University attending from 1950 – 1953 where she majored in Recreation and minored in Speech, growing particularly fond of working with children and developing some fantastic storytelling skills. She finished her degree at Oakland University between 1969 – 1973 getting a B.A. in Sociology with a minor in Speech Communication. Then she started working on her M.A.T. with a focus on Early Childhood Education and Pediatric Play, Dorothy used her love of arts and craft projects and entertaining with puppets to make children feel more comfortable in a strange hospital setting. The pilot program she created for Crittenton Hospital as part of her degree got her hired as a pediatric play therapist, she found working with the young patients and doing various educational programs for children a wonderful experience and continued her employment there until she retired. Dorothy met Merlin D. Spitsbergen on a double date during the time they attended Michigan State University. She made a much more positive impression on him than his date, particularly her beautiful singing voice. They got married December 27, 1952 and had 5 children, Karen Louise, Jan Marie, Raymond John, John Martin and Claire Christine. Dorothy was a wonderful mother who loved her children and who welcomed most of the neighborhood children to her home for fun craft projects, and to hear her stories. Singing always a huge part of Dorothy’s life from church choirs to becoming very involved with Tuesday Musicale, as was square dancing with Merlin. Dorothy also loved spending time at the family cabin on Higgins Lake, where she thrived on the chaos created by jamming extended family or friends into a small cabin, feeding a small army of people with remarkable ease. Dorothy passed away on August 13, 2020. She is survived by her sisters, Elaine, Alice and Ruth Ann, her brother John and her children Karen, Jan, John and Claire. Dorothy was a wonderful and caring individual and will be missed by all. A celebration of her life is being planned for next spring.



