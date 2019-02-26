|
|
Steed, Dorothy "Mae" - age 73, passed away, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Steed leaves to cherish her memory: children, Monique and Marcus Steed; three grandchildren; one great grandson; and other relatives and friends. Family hour 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Newman AME Church, 233 Bagley St., with funeral service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Alfred Johnson, Officiating. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 North Belford Rd. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10 a.m. Friday. Mrs. Steed will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St., and may be viewed from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 27, 2019