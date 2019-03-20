The Oakland Press Obituaries
Dorothy B. Truswell, age 100, of Royal Oak, passed away March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Dear mother of Edward (June) Truswell and Ellen (Timothy) Morehouse. Loving grandmother of Timothy Jr., Ted, Bryan, Jonathan, and Shannon. Loving great-grandmother to seven. Visitation Friday, March 22, 4 – 8 p.m., at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blks E. of Woodward). Funeral service Saturday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com to share a memory.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 21, 2019
