The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Memorial service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Our Shepherd Lutheran Church
2225 W. 14 Mile Rd.
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Coordes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy V. Coordes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy V. Coordes Obituary
Dorothy V. Coordes passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved sister of the late John E. Coordes. She is survived by cousins in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Nevada and many friends. Memorial Service Sunday, May 17, 2020, 2pm at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2225 W. 14 Mile Rd. in Birmingham, Michigan. Memorial tributes to Our Shepherd Luther Church, Birmingham Area Senior Coordination Center. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -