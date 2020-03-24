|
|
Dorothy V. Coordes passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved sister of the late John E. Coordes. She is survived by cousins in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Nevada and many friends. Memorial Service Sunday, May 17, 2020, 2pm at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2225 W. 14 Mile Rd. in Birmingham, Michigan. Memorial tributes to Our Shepherd Luther Church, Birmingham Area Senior Coordination Center. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on May 10, 2020