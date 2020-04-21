|
|
Dorris Milda Compton, of Brighton, Michigan. Her Legacy…Dorris (Dookie) Compton, 91, passed away April 17, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, to Walter Wacholz and Elsie (Leonard) Wacholz. Dorris married the love of her life, William B. Compton, Sr., on September 1, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan. She was known for her sweet and sassy ways. Always loved traveling and camping. She was an avid reader and was found knitting pretty much every day that she could. If you asked her, she'd show you her provocative dirty boogie! She was always the leader of the classic "Compton birthday song," and could make a mean macaroni and cheese dinner. Most of all, she embraced her faith, loved her family and her family loved her. She will be missed. Her Family…Dorris will be missed by her children, Nancy (Jim) Kirchoff, Lori (Mark) Sargent, Marten (Marcie) Compton, and William Compton, Jr.,; her grandchildren, Ami Compton, Andrea (Nate) Hopkins, Bobby Schmid, Will Compton, Rowan Compton, Alaina Riecker and Stuart Kirchoff; and her great-grandchildren, Amber Belcher, Ryleigh Hopkins, and Vaughn Riecker. She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Compton, Sr., and her son, Tom Compton. Her Farewell…Dorris’ Community Farewell will be held on a date to be determined. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Please leave a message of comfort for Dorris’ family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 26, 2020