of Waterford; went to be with the Lord October 27, 2020; age 89. Preceded in death by her husband John H., her daughter Janet (Joseph) Florio and brothers Donald Smith and Paris (Kay) Smith. Loving mother of John C. (Sharron) Moyses. Grandmother of Shanyn Nelson. Sister of Hazel (late Kenneth “Sonny”) McCombs. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorthy enjoyed reading, traveling and spending her winters in Las Vegas, Nevada. Friends may visit Saturday 10 am until 12 noon at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Graveside Service to follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Holland. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com