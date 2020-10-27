1/1
Dorthy MOYSES
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorthy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Waterford; went to be with the Lord October 27, 2020; age 89. Preceded in death by her husband John H., her daughter Janet (Joseph) Florio and brothers Donald Smith and Paris (Kay) Smith. Loving mother of John C. (Sharron) Moyses. Grandmother of Shanyn Nelson. Sister of Hazel (late Kenneth “Sonny”) McCombs. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorthy enjoyed reading, traveling and spending her winters in Las Vegas, Nevada. Friends may visit Saturday 10 am until 12 noon at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Graveside Service to follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Holland. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Sisters together in Tennessee
Pamela Coombs
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved