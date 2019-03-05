The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Dot WILSON
of Ortonville; March 4, 2019; age 80; preceded in death by her husband Jim; mother of Kevin (Cindy) Wilson, Karen (Mel) Fuller & Kathy (Mark) Wilson; “Grandy” of Sean, Claire & Carson; sister of Ronald (Irene) West & Pat Wilson; Friends may visit Thursday 4:00pm-8:00pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Friday 12:30pm at St Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment Seymour Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Trinity Lutheran Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 6, 2019
