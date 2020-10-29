1/1
DOUGLAS ALLAN KASE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOUGLAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Allan Kase of Kingsport TN and formerly of Waterford MI, passed away suddenly October 17, 2020 at age 58, Born February 27, 1962. Predeceased by his father Samuel T Kase III, Survived by his loving fiancé Regina Waddell, his loving mother Shirley Kase and his 8 siblings and 54 niece and nephews. Doug was an avid Lions fan who enjoyed his family and his 4 legged children Bear, Sparkles and Dayo. A memorial for his immediate family will be held Saturday Oct. 31, next summer we will have a celebration of his life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved