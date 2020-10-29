Douglas Allan Kase of Kingsport TN and formerly of Waterford MI, passed away suddenly October 17, 2020 at age 58, Born February 27, 1962. Predeceased by his father Samuel T Kase III, Survived by his loving fiancé Regina Waddell, his loving mother Shirley Kase and his 8 siblings and 54 niece and nephews. Doug was an avid Lions fan who enjoyed his family and his 4 legged children Bear, Sparkles and Dayo. A memorial for his immediate family will be held Saturday Oct. 31, next summer we will have a celebration of his life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store