of Highland, passed away March 3, 2019 at age 70. Beloved husband of Joyce for over 48 years. Loving father of DeAnna (Andre) Paquette, Darrin Raupp and Daniel (Courtney) Raupp. Proud grandfather of four wonderful grandsons; Nicholas, Benjamin, Logan and Luke. Son of Vera and the late Norman Raupp. Douglas was one of 13 children in which 10 are still survived and three preceded in death. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Funeral Services along with military honors will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road. Interment will take place at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 8, 2019