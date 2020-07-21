Douglas Claude Treais, 88, of Pontiac MI peacefully passed away on July 17, 2020. Born January 22, 1932 in Marlette, MI. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Fitzpatrick of Pontiac; Philip Treais (wife, Christine Morrisroe, sons Jacob and Nate Morrisroe; Matthew Treais (wife, Victoria Luzod, children Erica and Andrew); MaryK Traurig (children Lindsay, Alexander and Rachel); Joan Treais (husband, Tim Martin). Doug was a respected and loved educator in Pontiac and Rochester Hills for over 30 years. No services at this time. For more information please refer to https://everloved.com/life-of/douglas-treais/