Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
DOUGLAS D. EROH

EROH, DOUGLAS D., of Waterford, passed away Friday April 12, 2019, at 73 years of age. Born in Highland Park, son to the late Eldon and Edna Eroh. Beloved husband of Patricia for 49 years; dearest father of Deborah Eroh; loving brother of Jean (the late Ken), the late Fred (the late Mary Jane) and the late Ronnie Sr. Also survived by his sisters-in-law Nancy (the late Gary), Jana, Carolyn and Delores; nieces and nephews Ronnie Jr. (Jeri), Sharon (Rick), Bill (Jill), Taylor (Adam) and Jackie and many great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother-in-law Ed. Doug was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the U.S. Air Force. He retired from General Motors and EDS after many years of service. He enjoyed cooking, motorcycles, camping, fishing, building RC cars, drones and other models; he loved spending time with and helping family and his many friends. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD, 3141 Sashabaw, Waterford. To leave a condolence, please visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 21, 2019
