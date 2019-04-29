|
Douglas E. Barnard, age 88, of Pontiac, Mi. passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019. Douglas was survived by his wife; Donna, daughters; Debbie Howard, Vickie Maddock, grandchildren; Amber Burt, Renee Barnard, Melissa Burt, April Holmes and Michael Holmes. Also 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great granddaughters. A Celebration of Life will be held, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 2904 Orchard Lake Rd., Keego Harbor, MI 48320. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 30, 2019