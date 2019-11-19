|
LASS, DOUGLAS JOSEPH, of Pontiac, passed away at St. Joseph Mercy – Oakland, on November 17, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer’s; he was 79 years old. He was born in Detroit, son of the late Loretta (Pellerin) Lass and Nauvoo (Norm) Lass. Loving husband to his wife Rosie (Lawson) Lass of 42 years; cherished dad to Lisa (Dave) Ludeke and Michelle (Jeff) Lawrence; proud Papa of Evan Lawrence and McKenna Lawrence, Grandpa of Kyle (Jaren) Lawrence, David (Chloe’) Ludeke, Jenifer (Cory) Buchman and great grandpa of 8. He will also be missed by his 3 kitty buddies. Doug retired in 2003 from the automotive industry after working for Chevrolet, Volkswagen, American Motors, Chrysler Acustar, EWD, and Yazaki NA. In his earlier career he worked for Boeing during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Doug loved to golf, bowl and share a cold beer with his friends. An informal Celebration of Doug’s life will be held at Kennedy’s Irish Pub on Friday December 6, 2019 from 6:30-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated. Arrangements by COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 21, 2019