Dauphin, Douglas Michael, July 9, 2019, age 67. Beloved husband of Julie Anne for 28 years. Cherished father of Nicholas Patrick and Peter James. Dear brother of Margaret Ann and Louise Marie Moceri (James). Son-in-law of Jean Mary Hornbacher. Brother-in-law of Mark (Rochelle), Janet (Kim), and Karen (Richard). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends Saturday from 12 Noon until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers and Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500. View obituary and share memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on July 10, 2019