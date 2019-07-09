The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Dauphin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Michael Dauphin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Michael Dauphin Obituary
Dauphin, Douglas Michael, July 9, 2019, age 67. Beloved husband of Julie Anne for 28 years. Cherished father of Nicholas Patrick and Peter James. Dear brother of Margaret Ann and Louise Marie Moceri (James). Son-in-law of Jean Mary Hornbacher. Brother-in-law of Mark (Rochelle), Janet (Kim), and Karen (Richard). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends Saturday from 12 Noon until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers and Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500. View obituary and share memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now