INGAMELLS, DOUGLAS RAY (72) of Rochester Hills died peacefully on March 8, 2019 and is now singing in the greatest choir ever. Doug retired from GM/Delphi and was a longtime member of Abiding Presence Lutheran Church and the Detroit Concert Choir; a former member of the Madrigal Chorale of Southfield and loved baseball and the outdoors. Beloved husband of Diane for 51 years; Father of Dennis (Tamara) Ingamells and Lisa (Bradford) Sippy; Grandfather of Spencer and Raegan Ingamells and Kendall and Devon Sippy. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Ray J. Jr. and his twin, Sharon Kay. He is survived by his mother Dorothy; Sisters Karen (Ben) Porter and Judy (Lloyd) Arms; and Brother-in-Law Jon (Cynthia) Williams. The family will receive friends Friday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Abiding Presence Lutheran Church or the Detroit Concert Choir. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 10, 2019