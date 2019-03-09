Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS INGAMELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS RAY INGAMELLS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOUGLAS RAY INGAMELLS Obituary
INGAMELLS, DOUGLAS RAY (72) of Rochester Hills died peacefully on March 8, 2019 and is now singing in the greatest choir ever. Doug retired from GM/Delphi and was a longtime member of Abiding Presence Lutheran Church and the Detroit Concert Choir; a former member of the Madrigal Chorale of Southfield and loved baseball and the outdoors. Beloved husband of Diane for 51 years; Father of Dennis (Tamara) Ingamells and Lisa (Bradford) Sippy; Grandfather of Spencer and Raegan Ingamells and Kendall and Devon Sippy. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Ray J. Jr. and his twin, Sharon Kay. He is survived by his mother Dorothy; Sisters Karen (Ben) Porter and Judy (Lloyd) Arms; and Brother-in-Law Jon (Cynthia) Williams. The family will receive friends Friday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Abiding Presence Lutheran Church or the Detroit Concert Choir. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.