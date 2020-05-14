BROWN, DUANE DEAMER of Waterford; May 13, 2020; Age 93; born August 2, 1926 in Avon Twp., MI. son of the late Jesse and Gertrude Brown; husband of Eleanor Brown; father of Belinda Tallman, Diane Brown-Rytlewski (Russell) and Steven Duane Brown; grandfather of Andrea Brown and Laura Tebo (Jim); great-grandfather of Cadan and Nadia; preceded in death by two sisters. Duane served in the Merchant Marine during WWII and retired from Oakland Community College. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and the Waterford Senior Center and was an avid artist who loved to draw. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home Monday May 18, 2020, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Private family service at 11 a.m. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Perry Mt. Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Waterford Senior Center. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020.