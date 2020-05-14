DUANE DEAMER BROWN
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DUANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, DUANE DEAMER of Waterford; May 13, 2020; Age 93; born August 2, 1926 in Avon Twp., MI. son of the late Jesse and Gertrude Brown; husband of Eleanor Brown; father of Belinda Tallman, Diane Brown-Rytlewski (Russell) and Steven Duane Brown; grandfather of Andrea Brown and Laura Tebo (Jim); great-grandfather of Cadan and Nadia; preceded in death by two sisters. Duane served in the Merchant Marine during WWII and retired from Oakland Community College. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and the Waterford Senior Center and was an avid artist who loved to draw. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home Monday May 18, 2020, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Private family service at 11 a.m. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Perry Mt. Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Waterford Senior Center. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Interment
Perry Mt. Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved