IN LOVING MEMORY Dear Duane, It’s been a year since you’ve been gone and I miss you everyday. Our family get togethers have lost that special spark, that only your sense of humor could bring.Just want you to know that Kari is the official keeper of the Beatles Birthday song and plays it on our birthdays. I wrestle with the coulda, shoulda, wouldas and pray that you are happy Duane. You are surrounded by the family and friends and enclosed in their loving arms, of that I am sure. We love you very much Duane, and you are forever in our hearts. Your loving sister and family. He was a son, brother and uncle to nieces and nephews.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 27, 2019
