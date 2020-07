Or Copy this URL to Share

Dwight Woodrow Butler of Pontiac, Michigan departed this life on Monday, July 13, 2020. Mr. Butler will lie in repose on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Cobb's Funeral Home, 151 Orchard Lake Road, Pontiac, Michigan, from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cobb's Funeral Home, family hour will start at 10 a.m. Internment will be held at Perry Mount Park Cemetery in Pontiac, Michigan.



