of Waterford; September 14, 2019; age 76; preceded in death by husband Roy Eubank & 2nd husband Whit Jones; mother of Arletha (late Randy) Adams & Brian (Monica) Eubank; grandma of Jordan; sister of Jane Arecco & Emily (James) Smoke; sister in law of Dan (late Betty) O’Brien; Juanita retired from Auto Owners Insurance, Clarkston & recently worked at Meijer, Auburn Hills. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 5:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Service Thursday 11:00am at Waterford Church of Christ with visiting direct at the church Thursday 10:00am. Private interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to God’s Helping Hands. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 17, 2019