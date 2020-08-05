Earl L. Koonce, 86, passed away at home on July 22, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1933 in Stanton Texas. Earl married Ardyce Mellendorf on August 27, 1955. Together they had two sons: Brian and Aaron. He worked for Oakland County Juvenile Court for 32 years. Due to Covid-19 limitations, a memorial service will be held next summer on July 24, 2021 at 4:00 pm at the Troy-Oaks Community of Christ Church on 3830 Crooks Rd., Troy, MI 48085.



