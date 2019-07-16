|
Kennedy, Earl Michael "Mike", age 75, a Highland resident, Army Veteran, died on July 15, 2019 after a valiant battle with MDS. Loving husband of 52 years to Janice; father of Tim (Gail) and Brian (Carlisle); proud papa of Cole, Grace and Henry; brother of Pat (Janice), Joseph (Marlene), Joyce Milanese and James. A Funeral Service from Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St, Milford on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 AM. Friends may visit the funeral home on Thursday, July 18th from 4-8 PM. Burial Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial to mds-foundation.org. For further information visit
Published in The Oakland Press on July 17, 2019