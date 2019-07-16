The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Resources
More Obituaries for EARL KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EARL MICHAEL KENNEDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EARL MICHAEL KENNEDY Obituary
Kennedy, Earl Michael "Mike", age 75, a Highland resident, Army Veteran, died on July 15, 2019 after a valiant battle with MDS. Loving husband of 52 years to Janice; father of Tim (Gail) and Brian (Carlisle); proud papa of Cole, Grace and Henry; brother of Pat (Janice), Joseph (Marlene), Joyce Milanese and James. A Funeral Service from Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St, Milford on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 AM. Friends may visit the funeral home on Thursday, July 18th from 4-8 PM. Burial Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial to mds-foundation.org. For further information visit
Published in The Oakland Press on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now