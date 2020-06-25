EARLE K. KNOWLES
of White Lake; June 22, 2020; age 87; Loving husband of Beverly for 68 years; Dear father of Stephen (Paula) Knowles, Brenda (Jerry) Campbell, Allison Parliament, the late Daniel (Stephanie) Knowles and the late Patty (Chad) Heyman. Brother of the late Sheldon Knowles (late Evelyn); Beloved grandfather of Autumn, Jessie, Sarah, Stacey, Kyle, Randall, Joshua, Trevor, Connor and Luke; Great-grandfather of Cody, Ryan, Fiona, and Carson; Mr. Knowles was a teacher and administrator at West Maple Middle School in Birmingham and was a member of Community Bible Church. A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Bible Church, 1888 Crescent Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the Crossroads Prison Ministry or to Grace Centers of Hope. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
JUN
29
Service
11:00 AM
Community Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
