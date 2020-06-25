of White Lake; June 22, 2020; age 87; Loving husband of Beverly for 68 years; Dear father of Stephen (Paula) Knowles, Brenda (Jerry) Campbell, Allison Parliament, the late Daniel (Stephanie) Knowles and the late Patty (Chad) Heyman. Brother of the late Sheldon Knowles (late Evelyn); Beloved grandfather of Autumn, Jessie, Sarah, Stacey, Kyle, Randall, Joshua, Trevor, Connor and Luke; Great-grandfather of Cody, Ryan, Fiona, and Carson; Mr. Knowles was a teacher and administrator at West Maple Middle School in Birmingham and was a member of Community Bible Church. A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Bible Church, 1888 Crescent Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the Crossroads Prison Ministry or to Grace Centers of Hope. Online guest book



