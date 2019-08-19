|
Earline Gail Huntley (Ferguson); age 96, passed away August 8th, 2019 with family present. Formerly of Waterford, MI, spent past 8 years in the summer at her Daughter Jean’s (Bob) Lake Huron home in Rogers City, MI and visitation at her Son John’s Canada Creek Ranch cabin, Atlanta, MI. Beloved Wife of predeceased Husband Lloyd Huntley for 61 years+. Dearest Mother of Marti A. LaBair, John L. Huntley and Jean M. Huntley (Robert L. Reed). Loving Grandmother of Lisa LaBair (Nick Gravlin) and Shanna LaBair Shelby (Larry). Cherished Great Grandmother of Sabrina, Brianna and Brendan. Great, Great Grandmother of Athena, Legacy and Anaiyah. Predeceased by Parents Alva and Gail Ferguson and Siblings Donald Ferguson, Elsie Warthen and Ottillie Peterson. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Worked as Telephone Operator Supervisor for Michigan Bell before becoming Homemaker. Proud of her Scottish and Canadian heritage. Member of Central United Methodist for decades – served as Chairman of her Women’s Circle and also on the Communion Alter Committee. Enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, canning and sewing. Immediate family memorial service only. Family requests memorials to Central United Methodist Church of Waterford. Interment with her Husband at Lakeview Cemetery in Calumet, MI. Arrangements in care of Huntoon Funeral Home, Pontiac. Online condolences at
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 20, 2019