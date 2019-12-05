The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Edith Bailey
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Edith I. Bailey


1939 - 2019
Edith I. Bailey Obituary
of Clarkston; went to be with the Lord December 4, 2019; age 80. Beloved wife of Duane for 57 years. Loving mother of Patricia (Kevin) Borsh and Nancy Bailey. Proud grandmother of Katherine (Christopher) McQuade. Great grandmother of Cora Ann McQuade. Dear sister of Marian (late Bob) Cooley. Edith retired from Kmart after 50 years of service. Friends may visit Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the River Church, Waterford. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 8, 2019
