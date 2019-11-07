The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
39 West Burdick Street
Oxford, MI 48371
(248) 628-3100
Edith L. Mitchell

Mitchell, Edith L., age 83 of Oxford, February 8, 1936-November 5, 2019. Loving wife of Charles, Mother of Diane (Larry) McKee and the late Kirk and Scott. Grandmother of Amy (Eric) Aguliar, Amber and Lee McKee; great-grandmother of Autumn Casinger, Kevin Gentry and Addison Auguilar. A private family remembrance to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Animal League in Pontiac. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 10, 2019
