The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for EDNA HANSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDNA J. HANSEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDNA J. HANSEN Obituary
HANSEN, EDNA J., May 10, 2019, Age 91. Born March 1, 1928 in Berkley, MI to Lizzie (nee: McAllister) and William Dixon. Wife of the late Gordon Hansen. Mother of Kathleen Huber (Robert). Grandmother of Jeffery Huber (Kyle), Michelle Huber and great grandmother of Maggie and Leland Huber. Sister of Doris Brock (the late Harold), and the late Lillian, Gladys, William, John, Grace and Hazel. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Tuesday 11 a.m. at White Chapel Cemetery-Chapel of Flowers, 621 W. Long Lake Rd., Troy. Visitation at cemetery begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to The Medical Team Hospice, 17197 North Laurel Park Dr., Suite 521, Livonia, MI 48152 or American House Stone, 3743 S. Adams Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48309. Sign guestbook and share memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now