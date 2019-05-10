|
HANSEN, EDNA J., May 10, 2019, Age 91. Born March 1, 1928 in Berkley, MI to Lizzie (nee: McAllister) and William Dixon. Wife of the late Gordon Hansen. Mother of Kathleen Huber (Robert). Grandmother of Jeffery Huber (Kyle), Michelle Huber and great grandmother of Maggie and Leland Huber. Sister of Doris Brock (the late Harold), and the late Lillian, Gladys, William, John, Grace and Hazel. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Tuesday 11 a.m. at White Chapel Cemetery-Chapel of Flowers, 621 W. Long Lake Rd., Troy. Visitation at cemetery begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to The Medical Team Hospice, 17197 North Laurel Park Dr., Suite 521, Livonia, MI 48152 or American House Stone, 3743 S. Adams Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48309.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019