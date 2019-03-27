|
|
of Ortonville, passed away at home March 26, 2019; age 71. Beloved wife of Larry W. Perry Sr. Loving mother of Marie Bailey and Matthew (Jeanne) Koskela. Loving step mother of Larry W. (Wendy) Perry Jr. and Randy (Susanne) Perry. Proud grandma of Josef, Jacob, Daniel, Madeline, Elizabeth, Ryan and Nicholas. Dear sister of Mary Lou Williams, Raymond (Pat) Steele, Robert (Jeanette) Steele and Tina Steele. Sister in law of Erich Schudlich. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Norrine and Joseph Steele and sister Denna Schudlich. Edna’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Scripture Service Friday 4 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 3-8 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 28, 2019