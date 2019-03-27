The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Edna PERRY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Mae PERRY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Mae PERRY Obituary
of Ortonville, passed away at home March 26, 2019; age 71. Beloved wife of Larry W. Perry Sr. Loving mother of Marie Bailey and Matthew (Jeanne) Koskela. Loving step mother of Larry W. (Wendy) Perry Jr. and Randy (Susanne) Perry. Proud grandma of Josef, Jacob, Daniel, Madeline, Elizabeth, Ryan and Nicholas. Dear sister of Mary Lou Williams, Raymond (Pat) Steele, Robert (Jeanette) Steele and Tina Steele. Sister in law of Erich Schudlich. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Norrine and Joseph Steele and sister Denna Schudlich. Edna’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Scripture Service Friday 4 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 3-8 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now