|
|
Edna Patricia Boisvert passed away in Saline, Mich. on September 7. She was 89 years old, born in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Russell Murdoch Harvey and Edna May (Martin) Harvey. After graduating from Rochester High School in 1948, she married Andrew "Andy" Boisvert at the Troy Methodist Church in 1951. She and Andy raised their two daughters in Clawson, Mich. She was active in the P.T.A. and Girl Scounts, and worked as an administrative assistant in several companies in Troy. She was a loving mother of daughters, Cindy (Bob) Kelley of Saline, Mich and Leslie (Dale) Ballard of Troy, Mich., grandmother of Ryan and Katherine Kelley (Cluckey) and Randy and Drew Ballard, and great-grandmother of Natalie Ballard, Louisa Kelley, Arlen Cluckey, and Mackenzie and Andrew Ballard. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew; sister, Donna I. Wiethof and brother Russell Harvey. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28 at 10 a.m. for visitation and 11 a.m. for the service at St. Paul's Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Road, Rochester, MI 48307. For those wishing to make an expression of sympathy, the family suggests making a donation in Pat's memory to Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48103.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 12, 2019