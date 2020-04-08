The Oakland Press Obituaries
Edson F. "Skip" Hall III

Edson F. "Skip" Hall III Obituary
HALL, EDSON F. III “SKIP” of Oxford, formerly of Ohio, passed away April 7, 2020 at 65 years of age. Loving son of Elmyra and the late Edson Jr.; brother of Tami Hall, John Hall, Susan (Ken) Kline, Joel (Sara) Hall, and Tracey Hall. Skip graduated from Ferris State University and worked in the environmental health field. He worked for the health department in Ohio for 10 years before retiring. He enjoyed golfing, biking, motorcycling, fishing and hunting. He was a kind soul who impacted the lives of many people. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. A private service will be held at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 9, 2020
