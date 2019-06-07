|
Greaves, Edward Arthur of Commerce Township; passed away June 5, 2019; age 82; born in Detroit on August 7, 1936 and raised in Windsor, Canada as a child. He spent most of his adult life in Union Lake, Commerce Twp area. He was passionate about flying all of his life, working as an airline pilot and flight instructor. He created and owned The Aeroledger Corporation guard agency and was a private detective for most of his working career. In his last years he authored 3 books. He was a self-made entrepreneur in every sense. Loyal and loving husband to his surviving wife of 61 years, Judy Greaves. He was a loving father to Guy (Sally) Greaves and Ginger (Roger) Cochran, grandfather to Jennifer Frost, Tonia (Marc) Charder, Theresa (Jay) Matties, Audrey Schneider and Thad Conover. Great grandfather to 6. Celebration of Life (funeral) arrangements are: Viewing at Riverside Chapel Funeral Home, Sunday, June 9th, 12pm to 4pm, Rosary at 2pm. Located at 5630 Pontiac Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48327. Mass at St Perpetua Catholic Church on Monday, June 10th at 10:30am located at 134 Airport Rd Waterford, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 9, 2019