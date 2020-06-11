GOEMAERE, EDWARD E. “ED” of Waterford, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 74 years of age. Beloved husband of Barbara for 46 years; loving father of Tracy Goemaere, Edward (Sharrone) Goemaere Jr. and Henry Goemaere; dearest grandfather 10 and great grandfather of 3; dear brother of Sharon, Mike, Ruth and the late Julia. Once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, the family will have a public service at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence visit, www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.