Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
SIMONS, EDWARD J. of Waterford, passed away August 26, 2019 at 80 years of age. Dear husband of the late Donna; father of Pam (Terry) Tesarz; step father of Tracey Harrison, John (Jodi) Roberts, Beth Ann Roberts; grandfather of 9; great grandfather of 2; brother of Sharon (Tom) Craycraft and Pat (Dean) Buckley. Ed was a veteran of the US Navy and owned and operated a gas station in Keego Harbor for many years that included “free hot dog” Tuesdays. He was a long time active member of the Optimist Club of Keego Harbor; organizer of senior softball in Ft. Myers Beach, FL; and avid bocce ball player. Ed enjoyed his time in Ft. Myers Beach and time on his boat on Cass Lake. His generosity and kindness will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Memorial service will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Optimist Club of Keego Harbor. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 29, 2019
