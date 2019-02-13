Herman, Edward Lee, MD age 87, passed away February 12, 2019. Born February 4, 1932 and raised in Royal Oak, MI, he was a 1950 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He received a BS in chemistry, magna cum laude from The University of Detroit and went on to obtain his medical degree from St. Louis University in Missouri. Ed did his internship at St. Johns Hospital in Detroit and completed his residency in Psychiatry/Neurology at Lafayette Clinic in Detroit. He worked as Director of the Day Hospital at Pontiac State Hospital as well as Director of Day Hospital at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital before and during his private practice which he continued for over 50 years. He is predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Janet. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Elaine and younger brother George. Also surviving are six children: Ann (Tim), Edward, Cyrus (Diana), Tom (Matt), Pam (Tony), and Michelle (Al) and two stepchildren Sarah (Brian) and John. He also is survived by 13 grandchildren David (Tiffany), Jonathon (Jill), Matt (Jamie), Elizabeth, Cymon, Andrew, Anthony, Andrea, Hannah, Cora, Elaina, Aaron, and Veronica; eight great grandchildren, Ally, Katelyn, Addison, Matt, Cameron, Tobias, Blake, Liz, and several loving nieces and nephews. Ed was well known for his passion playing tennis, his avid gardening and his active life in the Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Friday, February 15, with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m., at the Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University, Rochester. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Ave., Rochester with an instate at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or the Men of Sacred Heart. Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary