Edward Peter Szczerba

Edward Peter Szczerba Obituary
Edward Peter Szczerba 6/3/1949 – 12/7/2019. Born to Ernest & Constance Szczerba in Detroit with twin brother “Ernie” (wife Marie). Loving husband to Dru (Perkins) for 25 years, cousin of James (Jan) Alvaro & Thomas (Carolyn) Alvaro. Predeceased by cousins David & Karen Szczerba. Ed was a hardworking, fun-loving, smart and caring guy who loved his family, Westies, friends, career, and Bob Dylan. A finished carpenter by trade, Ed worked as a Commercial Construction Superintendent, and especially enjoyed his years with Phoenix Contractors where he worked with Chris Love who became his best buddy & the son he never had. His second home was on his boat at the Detroit Yacht Club. Ed fought a brave battle with Mesothelioma prior to dying at his Bloomfield Township home with Dru and their 2 Westies by his side. He kept his sense of humor until the end. Way to go Ed! Visitation: Friday, 12/13/2019, 3-8pm and Memorial Service: 12/14/2019, 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham, 1669 West Maple Road, Birmingham, MI 48009.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 13, 2019
