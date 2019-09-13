|
LOWES-BONCZEK, Edwynna Jane. “Jane” left this world peacefully dying of natural causes on September 4, 2019. She was 87. She lived most of her life in Michigan. A graduate of Rochester High School she retained lifelong friendships with other alums. The last of her generation, Jane is survived by children Penny Lowes (Dean McMinn), Rod Lowes (Diane), and Rocky Lowes (Beverly), six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her body was donated to medical research. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care of Traverse City, MI or Samaritas Senior Living, Williamsburg, MI. For information please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 15, 2019