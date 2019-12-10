Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edwynna Lowes-Bonczek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwynna Jane "Jane" Lowes-Bonczek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwynna Jane "Jane" Lowes-Bonczek Obituary
LOWES-BONCZEK, Edwynna Jane. “Jane” left this world peacefully dying of natural causes on September 4, 2019. She was 87. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 1-1:30 p.m., with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:30 PM at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W University Dr., Rochester, MI. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care of Traverse City, MI or Samaritas Senior Living, Williamsburg, MI. For information please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwynna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -