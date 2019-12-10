|
|
LOWES-BONCZEK, Edwynna Jane. “Jane” left this world peacefully dying of natural causes on September 4, 2019. She was 87. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 1-1:30 p.m., with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:30 PM at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W University Dr., Rochester, MI. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care of Traverse City, MI or Samaritas Senior Living, Williamsburg, MI. For information please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 15, 2019