Einar Jensen, 87, passed away on March 22nd peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. His love for life and family will not be forgotten and will be forever in the hearts of those who knew him. Einar graduated from Michigan State University in 1955 from the school of engineering. He remained a loyal MSU fan throughout his lifetime. His career as a mechanical engineer started at JB Webb and then he worked for Peerless Cement, General Motors and DSI. He was a genuine, kind, fun loving family man and enjoyed his friends and neighbors. He was also an avid golfer, skier and speed skater, and loved teaching his kids and grandkids how to play sports and attended their games whenever possible. He is survived by his two daughters, Janine Romnek (Jeff Romnek), Karen Inman; former wife, Joyce Jensen; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Einar is preceded in death by his son, Brian Jensen. A celebration of life will be held at the later date. Donations to the Sierra Club in Einar's name can be made at www.teamsierra.org/memorial/Einar. Our family is grateful to Hospice Alliance and Dr. David Knight for their loving care and attention to our father. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403, 262-552-9000
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 3, 2020