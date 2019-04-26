|
of Milford, formerly of Illinois for 21 years; age 78; Loving mom and grandmother went to be with her Lord on April 24, 2019. Elaine Brown was born on February 15, 1941 in Reading, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her father Donald J. Hinkle, stepmother Jeanette, mother Mary Vigoda Pauzus, stepfather Tony and her brother James B. Hinkle. She is survived by her four children, Bill (Connie) Brown, Diana (Brian) Paruch, Cheryl (Richard) Parent and Carol (Calvin) Dunn; brother Donald (Connie) Hinkle; half-sisters Janet (Tim) Foran and Debra Hinkle; 12 grandchildren, Bill Jr. (Delanah), Brooke (Jamie), Johnathon, Samuel (Shirlene), Angela (Gordon), Ezekiel, Franklin, Lance (Tabatha), Troy, Chad, Beth and Caleigh and 3 great-granchildren Jordon, Brandon and Bella. We would like to thank the staff at West Hickory Haven Nursing Center, Huron Valley Hospital, and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion for our mom. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dementiasociety.org. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 28, 2019