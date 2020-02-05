|
The night sky will shine a little brighter over Clawson as one of its former residents, and a 1979 C.H.S. alumni’s soul illuminates all her positive energy that brightened up this world. Elaine Owens Major, formally of Clawson, passed away Monday evening on December 23rd at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak after a strong battle with cancer. Elaine was the daughter of Bob and Joan Owens, who resided in the Clawson area, where seven of her ten siblings spent their early years. Elaine never talked to strangers because she didn’t know any. Within minutes of being introduced to her, one instantly felt the warmth and basic human caring that emitted from Elaine. That particular quality of hers would bring her to raise four outstanding children and spread that love and support to two step-children, as well. Surviving are Justin Owens (Amy) of Mattawan, Michigan; Jena Major of Royal Oak, Michigan; Robert Major of Port Sanilac, Michigan; Kara Major of Clinton Township, Michigan; and Danielle Major of Rogers City, Michigan. Elaine was also a Grandmother to Elana, Marleigh, Olivia, Chase, and Michael. Elaine resided in Davisburg, Michigan with her loving soul mate, Joe Palazzola, where she was currently employed by Community Homes. Elaine spread her love, along with basic life skills, support, and encouragement to three mentally challenged men she had so devotedly chosen to take care of for the last eight years. Elaine’s efforts made a difference one individual at a time, and went way beyond what was expected of her. Her love and support knew no bounds; and was given freely and unconditionally. She loved her little work family and was recently honored with the Dove Award for caretaker of the year. Elaine is survived by her siblings, Jo-Ellyn Owens Raleigh of Lyle, Minnesota; Jennifer Owens Penokie of Wixom, Michigan; Tena Gaffke of Oakland Township, Michigan; Kevin Owens, C.L. of St. Augustine, Florida; Todd Owens of Clawson, Michigan; David Owens of Findlay, Ohio; Gary Owens of Erie, Michigan; and Adam Owens of St. Louis, Missouri. Elaine is proceeded in death by her parents, and a brother, Steven Michael Owens. Elaine is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ARC of Oakland County or American Lung Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 7, 2020