Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Elaine Green
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church,
Clarkston, MI
1934 - 2019
Elaine R. Green Obituary
of Waterford; passed away December 9, 2019; age 85. Preceded in death by her husband Gerald. Loving mother of Dennis Green, Karen (Tom) Moores, Mike (Leslie) Green and Tim Green. Proud grandmother of Tabatha, Rod, Rebecca, Robin, Bob, Ryan, John, Sarah, Jena and Amanda. Great grandmother of 10. Sister of Mary Stuk. Elaine enjoyed singing and performing for Heart of the Hills and Church Street Singers. Friends may visit Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Friday 10 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Private Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heart of the Hills or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 11, 2019
