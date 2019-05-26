|
Roberts, Elaine (Wagner) Todd, died on May 17, 2019, at Bellbrook in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Born in Osgood, Missouri, on March 18, 1920 to Stanley P. and Verna Elaine Wagner, her birth name was Phyllis Elaine. She is survived by a sister, Meredith Willcox, of Kirksville, Missouri. Elaine graduated from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in 1941. She married R. Mark Todd (deceased) and they had three children: David, Ann, and Stan. They lived in Osceola, Missouri, until 1957, when the family moved to Pontiac. In 1963 they moved to Rochester. In 1969 Elaine married Aubrey Roberts (deceased) and had four stepchildren: Aubrey (Robbie), Harry, Susan (Star), and Nancy. Elaine worked part time for 24 years at the Rochester Hills Public Library and she was an active member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, where a memorial service will be held June 6 at 2 pm. Burial will be at the Berry Cemetery near Osgood on July 6. See details at https://tinyurl.com/elaineroberts.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 27, 2019