Eleanor Elizabeth Reno, age 84, of White Lake, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Laurel (Dennis) Thibert, Janet (David) Presson, Duane (Brad Piirala) Reno, Brian Reno, and Brannon (Raina Egbert) Reno; her grandchildren: Daryl (Lea) Hilyard, Sandra (Eric) Smith, Sirena (Mark) Thompson, Devin Reno, and Zachary Presson; her great-grandchildren: Shelby (Westin) Reid, Nick Reno, Cole Reno, Connor Hilyard, Aric Hilyard, Cody and Cory Printz, and Chad (Kendel) Printz; her siblings: Niceta (Arthur) Field, Mary (the late Ralph) Peck, and Melanie Kelley; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Eleanor was born July 4, 1935, in Pontiac, the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John and Mildred (Lubahn) Kelley. Eleanor went on to graduate from St. Frederick High School in 1953 as the valedictorian. Throughout her adult life, she worked as a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for twenty-seven years until her retirement in 1998. Eleanor was a beloved parishioner at St. Patrick Catholic Church in White Lake since the 1960’s, and was deeply devoted to her faith. In her free time, Eleanor loved to play the piano and being with her family. She was a very patriotic woman, and loved her country. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred; her daughter, Maureen, and her husband Duane. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions have been implemented that limit the number of people allowed inside public buildings. With the safety of their friends and church family in mind, Eleanor’s family has decided to have a memorial mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church at a later date. In accordance with Eleanor’s wishes, a burial will take place at Oxbow Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 26, 2020