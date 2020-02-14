|
Elizabeth “Betty” A. Thomas, age 97, of Traverse City passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Boardman Lake Glens in the loving care of her family. Elizabeth was born in Lawton, MI on December 18, 1922 to Alexander and Avis (Stainton) Jones. She grew up in Lawton where she graduated high school. Following high school, she attended college in Kalamazoo where she met her husband William Thomas and together, they married in January of 1943. Elizabeth and William made Pontiac, MI home where they lived and raised their family. They were both longtime members of the Pine Lake Country Club where they loved spending time and playing golf together. Elizabeth and William were also active members at Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield Hills. Elizabeth is survived by her children; Robert (Alane) Thomas, Rochester Hills, Anne (John) McKinney, Traverse City, grandchildren; Amanda (Lee) Coupe, Cooper (Lindsay) McKinney, Catherine (Forrest Karbowski) McKinney, and great-grandchildren; Rowan and Quinn McKinney. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, and son Stephen W. Thomas. Elizabeth will be interred at Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield Hills next to her husband William at a later date. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Boardman Lake Glens and Munson Hospice for their excellent care they provided to Betty. The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 16, 2020