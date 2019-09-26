The Oakland Press Obituaries
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Gillespie

Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Gillespie Obituary
Gillespie, Elizabeth "Betsy" Ann, age 54 of Lake Orion passed away September 24, 2019. Loving daughter of the late James and Jean Gillespie. Beloved sister of Lawrence (Theresa) Gillespie, Kathleen Gillespie, Jon (Chris) Gillespie and the late Frederick Gillespie. Aunt of Lisa and James Gillespie. Life companion of Andy Aldorfer. Niece of Mary and Tom Beach, Late Marge and Late Duke Aden. Also survived by many cousins. Memorial Service, Saturday, October 5, 2019, 4 p.m. at the Modetz Funeral Silverbell Chapel, 100 East Silverbell, Orion. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 2 p.m. until time of service. Memorials in Elizabeth’s "Betsy's" name may be made to ARC of Oakland. Inurnment White Chapel Cemetery. Online guestbook:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 29, 2019
